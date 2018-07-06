Couple rescue Frank the great blue heron

It all started three weeks ago when Islander Myrna Goodliffe found Frank the heron in the water.

For months Frank had been living on the canal behind Myrna's house, and when he was hurt, she got busy.

Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin looked into the rescue of Frank.

