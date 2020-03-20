CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple returned home to Corpus Christi after having to cut their vacation to Europe short when they heard the warning issued earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control to avoid non-essential travel in Europe.

Henry Salinas and Maricela Flores said even though the trip was shortened, they did get to check off some of their bucket list items because most of the attractions were empty. They said the people they encountered in Europe were taking the virus very seriously.

"Take it serious because it's not going to go away by tomorrow," Salinas said. "It's going to be here for awhile."

"Do not panic buy. They weren't doing that over there," Flores said. "Over there there was plenty of what you need. They weren't panic buying and stockpiling."

So far they say they have not had any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus but still plan to spend the next couple of weeks in self-quarantine.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: