Jim Wells County (KIII news) — Constables in Jim Wells County are asking for the public help Friday night in identifying a couple they said committed credit card fraud.

According to authorities the couple reportedly stole information to create a new card and then used it to purchase goods from stores in Corpus Christi including the Flour Bluff HEB and the Target in Moore Plaza.

If you have any helpful information, you can call the investigators at 361-460-1008

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII