CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Court documents shed new light on Monday's arrest of two men in connection with a triple homicide in Flour Bluff. The documents revealed what else detectives found and heard during the arrests.

29-year-old Benjamin Lebleu and 27-year-old Miles Dingman are being held on suspicion of capital murder and tampering with evidence after three men were found dead at home on Claride Street.

A day after the bodies were found, detectives tracked down both suspects just a few miles from the crime scene. According to a probable cause statement, as officers arrested Dingman, they also found a clear plastic bag containing what was believed to be drugs in his pocket. He was charged for that too, and as he was being booked, police made another eye opening discovery -- two credit cards in his wallet belonging to a man by the name of 48-year-old Eddy Soranaka, who died back in September.

When Lebleu was arrested police said as he sat in the patrol car he was overheard saying, "Corpus Christi is the only city that someone could be arrested off of someone else's word." Court documents said at that time Lebleu had not even been told what his warrant was related to.

Lebleu is being held on a $2 million bond. Dingman's bond is $1.5 million.

