Courts in Schools program via Zoom for CCISD students to witness how the judicial system works

The hearing included defendants, their lawyers and prosecutors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A positive story from the Corpus Christi ISD as some high school students got a first hand look at the judicial system and how it works.

175 high school students watched virtually as District Judge Missy Medery heard eight cases on her docket today.

The hearing included defendants, their lawyers and prosecutors. It's all geared towards giving students a glimpse of the inner workings of a court and the dispensing of justice.

"We have real cases, just the way we do it on Zoom, like this, with the judges and everyone involved," Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said. "They [students] get to see this from home, and we encourage families to watch as well, so that way we can have conversations regarding how some wrong choices can impact your life."