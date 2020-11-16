20 new COVID-19 cases among students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi

There are now a total of 36 active COVID-19 student cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, November 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi reported 20 new COVID-19 cases self reported by students.

The Island University now has a total of 36 active cases among students. Of those cases 13 have on campus impact and 23 have off campus impact.

Here's what the university means by on campus and off campus impact.

On-campus impact – individual was on campus within 2 days of testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of illness.

– individual was on campus within 2 days of testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of illness. Off-campus impact – individual was not on campus within 2 days of testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of illness.

The university is tracking COVID-19 cases online.

