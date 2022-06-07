COVID-19 cases begin to rise ahead of summer break in Nueces County

More than 200 new cases have been reported here. According to Interim Assistant Health Director Dr. Kim Onufrak, the symptoms are more subtle than before.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Across the state, there are signs that COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise.

According to recent reports, health officials in North Texas believe that their reprieve from increasing COVID cases may be coming to a close. In Austin, an uptick in cases is being reported.

In Houston, their study of wastewater shows that the number of positive cases is also trending upward.

“What they’re thinking is that it’s BA.4 and BA.5. So that’s the new Omicron surge that is going on," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, Interim Assistant Health Director, for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

Here in Nueces County, there have been nearly 750 new cases in just the last two weeks.

So far, this week, there have already been more than 200 new cases reported here. Onufrak said that the symptoms are more subtle than before

“With this strain, it’s usually your upper respiratory symptoms, so your cough, cold and sore throat," Onufrak said. "You know, a lot of people say that they didn’t really realize that they had it because it just felt like allergies.”

Thankfully, while new sub-variants do appear to be more contagious, they don’t seem to cause more severe illness than their predecessors. Still, all of this is something to think about as residents are making summer plans.

“Now, even though school is out, we do have camps and that is an easy way for it to spread. So, if anyone is symptomatic, they should stay at home," Onufrak said.

She adds that if residents have symptoms, make protecting others a priority, since you don’t know whether they may be immuno-compromised.

The Health Department stresses that residents get vaccinated and boosted – especially if they haven’t had a booster shot in the last six months. If residents use an at-home kit and test positive, the health district would still like to be informed. Residents can do that by simply calling (361) 826-7200 or going to www.cctexas.com.

