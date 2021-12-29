COVID-19 testing site expanding hours as cases triple in Nueces County

While the omicron variant has not been identified in Nueces County, experts said we are already showing signs of it being here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County continue to rise, according to officials from the Nueces County Public Health District, and one testing site will have extended opening times to deal with the surge.

The free testing site will be open at Christus Spohn Memorial, 2606 Hospital Blvd., from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Dec. 29.

To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click on “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.” Testing will continue Monday, January 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Health officials said cases have tripled in recent days in Nueces County.

Additional Testing Sites

Amistad Community Health Center, 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, will only be open on Thursday, December 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. by appointment only. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Amistad Community Health Center, 814 East Main Avenue in Robstown, will only be open on Tuesday, December 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. by appointment only. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road. No testing from December 27 to December 31. Testing resumes on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Call 361-356-9572 to schedule an appointment.

While the omicron variant has not been identified in Nueces County, experts said we are already showing signs of it being here. Unfortunately, with the arrival of the Omicron variant, it has been found the infusion treatments used for the delta variant are ineffective against omicron. The State’s Infusion therapy is currently closed while they await a shipment of new infusion treatments that have shown to be effective against omicron.

However, residents seeking infusion treatment should visit their primary care physician. Symptoms of Omicron are more upper respiratory, runny nose, sore throat, congestion, and fatigue. Some people will also experience fever.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.