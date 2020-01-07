Covid-19 Cases Spike in Duval County

Covid-19 cases are climbing across the state, with Duval County experiencing the largest increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We've opened up, and people relax and think 'maybe it's getting better' because we're being allowed to do certain things. But we need to continue taking all the actions that will contain and protect us."

Judge Gilbert Saenz is talking about possible reasons COVID-19 cases have spiked in Duval County. In just one week, cases have grown over 580 percent. Saenz says another reason for that growth is ramped-up testing. Just last week the county tested 341 residents in a single day. Still, the increase is alarming, and Saenz thinks the worst is still to come.

"I don't expect it to slow down too much, unfortunately. But at the same time we can get ahold of this rise in cases if we do our part."

Duval County is currently under mandatory curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. for all residents. Masks are required to enter businesses, and public gatherings over 10 persons are prohibited. Anyone in violation of those orders could be cited and fined.

Saenz, however, is optimistic that, by working together, transmission of the virus can be slowed.