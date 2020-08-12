COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend following Thanksgiving

Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi task force said right before the holidays, his team was preparing for a peak, but so far that peak hasn't happened.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend have risen over the last few weeks, but experts are saying, not nearly as high as they projected.

3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez explained how the Coastal Bend was able to manage a potentially dangerous peak.

Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi task force said right before the holidays, his team were preparing for a peak, but so far that peak hasn't happened yet.

The Coastal Bend is no stranger to a dangerous surge of COVID-19...in fact, we saw it in the summer.

Dr. Chris Bird projected an even higher surge of COVID-19 heading into the holidays, but luckily, that has not been the case this far.

"From the summer, the cases rose much faster than they are this fall. The transmission rate was much higher in the summer than it is now," said Dr. Bird.

He added, Thanksgiving was the first holiday the community would see a sudden rise in cases, flash forward nearly two weeks after the holiday the Coastal Bend did not see what was projected.

"Possibly due to increased messaging and high awareness of everybody pretty much around the country of the effects that thanksgiving could have if we celebrated normally,"

He added, the good behavior of the Coastal Bend landed in our favor for the sacrifices some of us took in Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean all the COVID dangers went away.

"People re shopping. This peak looks like it'll happen right before Christmas which is a peak shopping time. If we don't respond the same way we did in the summer, the peak could go higher than what we're projecting right now," said Dr. Bird.

He emphasized, the Coastal Bend flattened the curve dramatically in summer, so if we continue those behaviors, we can be in control of COVID-19.

