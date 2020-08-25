COVID-19 outbreak at Coastal Bend Detention Center has infected nearly 200 inmates

On top of the concerns about the inmates, we asked what’s going to be done to protect the 150 people who work there.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Health Department is watching very closely as a COVID-19 outbreak at the Coastal Bend Detention Center outside of Robstown has infected nearly 200 inmates.

So far, Nueces County health officials say that 194 inmates at the Coastal Bend Detention Center have tested positive.

Over the past week, state health workers were called to perform testing on all 700 inmates. There are just 171 of those tests left to be analyzed.

"Interestingly, most are asymptomatic but that still means they could get transferred to another jail and they can still transmit the virus to other people so we need to make sure we can contain it and treat them," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

On top of the concerns about the inmates, we asked what’s going to be done to protect the 150 people who work there.

"We have tested the employees and so there’s about 150 employees so we’re still talking about testing the employees as well," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that there’s a huge effort underway to disinfect the prison. She said the prison is also trying to keep the inmates separated for the ten day quarantine period.

County Judge Barbara Canales tells 3News that she’s watching the situation closely and getting updates from Rodriguez.

"I specifically asked the same questions, do you feel like they have a good medical plan, are you content with how they’re dealing with this particular outbreak, in particular with employees, and she said she was and she was in daily contact with the medical supervisor," Canales said.

3News reached out for comment to the GEO group who owns the facility, as well as the US Marshals service who has an agreement with that company to house its prisoners.