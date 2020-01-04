ORANGE GROVE, Texas — A patient that tested positive for COVID-19 is being transferred from Nueces County to Orange Grove, Texas, according to City of Orange Grove officials.

The City of Orange Grove said they learned late Tuesday afternoon of an order permitting the transfer. The patient was initially confirmed to be from Jim Wells County, but it turned out they had been living in Nueces County for some time.

City of Orange Grove and Jim Wells County officials said they reviewed the order permitting the patient's transfer and consulted with legal counsel.

The patient will be transferred to Orange Grove, but will have to comply with an order to remain in quarantine for 14 days. They will not be allowed to leave the premises without written approval from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, and will be monitored by public health personnel.

City of Orange Grove officials said if the patient violates that order, they could face criminal and civil penalties.

