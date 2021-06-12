City of Corpus Christi begins holding Municipal Court bench trials in-person

Right now there are just over 230 bench trial cases waiting to be heard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Municipal Court began holding bench trials in-person again on Monday. They had been doing them virtually during the pandemic.

Before COVID-19, officials told 3News they didn’t have a real backlog of those cases. They also said they’re going to follow COVID-19 health protocols now that people are coming back to court in person.

In Monday's bench trial there were eight defendants who would be pleading their case before a judge, not a jury. Right now there are just over 230 bench trial cases to be heard.

Director of Municipal Court Services, Gilbert Hernandez said he's also trying to cut down on the number of jury trials that still need to be heard. With the pandemic still impacting how things run, the process to clear cases has become more difficult to manage.

"We’re going to require everybody who is in person in the courtroom, they have to be wearing masks. They have to be socially distanced. So that’s why we can only schedule, our courtrooms are not very big, so we can only schedule seven or eight people,” Hernandez said.

Back in October there were some 600 of those cases and now the number is down to around 160. Next week they're going to have another round of jury trials held at the American Bank Center.

"We're going to have two dockets each day in the morning. One in the morning, one in the afternoon, with about 20 people each, and so that took care of a lot of the cases," Hernandez said.

That's because they don't have enough space in most of the municipal courtrooms to handle everyone inside and have them socially distanced. COVID-19 has also caused the number of people with outstanding tickets to basically double. To solve that problem, the Warrant Roundup is coming back soon.

"For almost two years we haven't had that Warrant Roundup because of COVID," Hernandez said. "This February we're going to have that Warrant Roundup and it's going to extend through March."

Garcia said that before the pandemic there were an estimated 35,000 people who hadn't taken care of their tickets. Now that number has gone up to around 70,000. It's hoped that the threat of the Roundup will get people to pay up before they end up being arrested.

