COVID-19 teen booster could take one week before reaching Coastal Bend clinics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The FDA has officially given emergency authorization for teens between 12 and 15 to receive the COVID-19 booster dose.
However it could be at least a week before we could see those doses in clinics across the Coastal Bend. Residents have already stopped by local clinics seeking the booster for their kids, only to be told the doses are not available yet.
The reason for this, being that there are still steps before kids will be able to get it. While the FDA has given emergency authorization, the health district now waits for guidance from the CDC, which could come by the end of the week.
