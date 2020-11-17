Nueces County Emergency Management says the COVID-19 vaccine supply will be limited

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to reach the Coastal Bend at least by January if not sooner.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to reach the coastal bend at least by January if not sooner, but the Deputy Coordinator with Nueces County Emergency Management told county commissioners Monday that it will be limited with only 25-thousand immunizations expected for the entire state of Texas.

“They require at least 1000 doses per location that is not very many vaccines,” said Kathy Ard-Blattner with the Nueces County Emergency Management.

Front line workers from health care to first responders will be the first in line to receive the vaccine, but with an estimated 70-thousand paramedics in the state alone there won't be enough supply to go around on the first attempt.



Right now, Texas is experiencing another surge and is leading the us in positive cases. El Paso seeing the worst of it.

“They have had a 1000 percent increase in less than a month of COVID deaths,” said Ard-Blattner.



Nueces County is nowhere near that level, but medical professionals stand at the ready as they begin to watch our local numbers increase saying the number of beds and supply levels are still good.

“Nueces bed availability 43, out of 121 adult ICU beds are available,” said Ard-Blattner.



The county is scheduled to meet with local, regional and state partners on Tuesday to continue their planning for distribution of the vaccine. At least 50 local providers from doctors, pharmacies, to the health department have applied to receive doses.

“We are looking at a lot of the major, CVS and Walgreens to be the ones to vaccinate the long-term care and assisted living,” said Ard-Blattner.

The vaccine isn't expected to reach the general public until the middle of 2021. Health leaders are also working on informing folks about the vaccination process saying it’s not like getting a flu shot.

“You have to have a 15-minute hold time once you give the vaccination that you have to watch that person for reactions,” said Ard-Blattner. It will also require at least 2 doses.

"So, you give a dose, then you have 21-28 days before the second dose is taken,” said Ard-Blattner. They expect distribution plans to be finalized by December.

