COVID-19 vaccines soon to be on the way to Nueces County

As roads are finally starting to clear after that winter storm, delivery trucks are running again.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As the winter-weather began to clear up in Texas, delivery trucks began making their way onto the roads. Included in the many deliveries going out across the state were the COVID-19 vaccines.

"The state did send this out something early in the week saying that we may receive vaccines as early as Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Today's Friday, we still have not received anything," said Annette Rodriguez, the health director for the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

Rodriguez said even though they did not receive vaccines this week, they are expecting to receive them next week, as early as Monday.

"So what that means to people in Corpus Christi and Nueces County is, that's 10,000 first doses and that's 10,000 second doses," said Rodriguez. She added that people who were worried about not receiving their second dose in the recent week, they can expect to be first in line once the vaccines came in.

Aside from the delay in vaccines arrival, COVID-testing sites were also slowed down. Rodriguez said there were less people getting tested during the week due to the weather.

"People are staying home and at work is one major location where people are contracting COVID from. People aren't moving around as much, there's a lot of businesses that are closed so there's kind of not as much activity like that happening," said Chris Bird, an associate professor at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, also a member of the city-county COVID-19 task force.

Bird said on the other hand, however, there were several people who found shelter at mass warming locations and with other family members. So, even though coronavirus case numbers were relatively low, they're unsure how next week's numbers will be once people get back out to testing.

Despite the uncertainty that remains for vaccine arrival next week, the health district will be opening pre-registration online and by phone tomorrow at 10 a.m. for those wishing to be next in line.

