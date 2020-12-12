'Little to none': COVID-19 cases among Corpus Christi homeless population remain low

As of Dec. 11, both the health district and the Good Samaritan shelter said cases remained little to none across the homeless community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A part of the community who already finds staying safe and healthy to be a challenge, had to find ways to stay strong during the pandemic - the homeless.

"We have done exceptionally well in that category to be honest with you," said Annette Rodriguez, the health director at the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

Rodriguez said she believes the low case count among the homeless has continued because they're outdoors more instead of indoors. The health district has kept up with local shelters and monitored the spread of the virus, which she said has been so far so good.

"Back in April, we had everyone tested at the shelter and everyone was negative. We have changed our procedures on how we do everything for intakes and people we take in," said Alfred Martinez, the assistant to the director at Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

Martinez said they haven't encountered any COVID cases among the homeless people they've come across.

"We have everyone tested at the Coastal Bend Wellness Center and if we need to test anyone again, we'll go through them or the city, but we haven't had any issues," said Martinez.

"They know that if they have anything that looks like possible COVID, they can call us and we can help them," said Rodriguez, as she agreed with Martinez.

The Health and Human Services has set up sites specifically for people in need who have contracted the virus but have nowhere to isolate. Rodriguez said this service is extended to the homeless population as well.

"We have alternatives, so they don't have to go back to a small congregate setting," said Rodriguez.

As of Dec. 11, both the health district and shelter said cases remained little to none across the homeless community.

