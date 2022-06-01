Under 19 age group has highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County since pandemic started

More people under 19 have tested positive for the virus than any other age group since the beginning of the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is in the middle of a COVID-19 surge as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Since the pandemic started, children and teens under the age of 19 are the age group with the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County, according to the City of Corpus Christi COVID-19 dashboard.

During the beginning of the pandemic, it was elderly patients that health experts worried most about. Outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities made up more than a third of all confirmed coronavirus deaths in the U.S. as of May 2021, according to a count by the AP.

But this latest surge seems to be hitting younger people harder than previous variants.

As of Jan. 7, 2022, 14,808 people under 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County.

This comes at a time when officials are urging vaccinations in younger folks. Booster shots for teens were just approved.

Corpus Christi ISD has reported 2,845 student cases of COVID-19 this school year. You can keep up with cases in the district here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.