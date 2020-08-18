COVID Death Toll at the Corpus Christi State School now at 5

Since the pandemic, 68 residents out of the 183 have recovered.

The latest statistics from the state of Texas concerning the COVID outbreak at the Corpus Christi State School shows that at least five people have now died from the coronavirus.

The statistics show that among the 183 residents there, 40 of those people have COVID-19.

Since the pandemic, 68 residents out of the 183 have recovered. As far as staff, there are 794 employees. 173 have returned to work after recovering. Currently, 60 staff members are still being treated for COVID-19.