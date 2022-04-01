One third of positive COVID-19 cases in CCISD staff members all year have been reported in just the last two days

According to the Corpus Christi ISD COVID-19 dashboard, 330 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 all year. 107 of those were just in the last two days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nueces County, they are also spiking in Corpus Christi ISD.

At the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 107 CCISD staff members reported they are positive with COVID-19. For the whole year, the total is 330, which means 32% of cases all year have been reported in the last two days, according to the CCISD COVID-19 dashboard.

284 student COVID-19 cases have also been reported just this week in CCISD. The total for the year stands at 2,503 students.

Earlier this week, Corpus Christi ISD Chief Instructional Support Officer Jennifer Arismendi said the district is taking all of the proper precautions while re-opening schools

Arismendi said CCISD monitored the information during the break, and that all of the districts mitigation efforts were taken into consideration before they re-opened the schools.

Nueces County saw the biggest jump in positive cases Tuesday with 960 new cases.

