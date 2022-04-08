COVID march in Alice aims to help survivors of the pandemic process their grief

The idea came from three COVID-19 survivor organizations who's purpose is to help survivors grieve, heal and honor those they've lost.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the community of Alice, residents are inviting anyone who's been touched by the pandemic, to join them Saturday for the COVID March to Remember.

It was two years ago when 3NEWS sat down with Gerry Bautista and his wife Lena shortly after the loss of their loved ones to the virus.

What was said is just as relevant today.

"They're using everyone as stats, they're using them as numbers, but these are human beings, we shouldn't use numbers of deaths," Gerry said. "No, we should say this human being that had a father, that had a mother that has kids, are passing away from it."

Currently, Gerry and Lena are doing their part to show support to others who've lost loved ones or are survivors. The march is a way for both of them to heal.

"You know we are all going through it and we're still going through it but we're still here fighting," Lena said.

A handful of Alice residents, including Lisa Rodriguez Escalona, met one last time before Saturday morning's COVID march.

"There's days that I feel like I'm conquering the world in their honor, and then there's some days that I'm lost in my grief," Escalona said.

Escalona lost her mother, father and grandmother to the virus. She said organizing the COVID March is always to help herself and others emotionally. She adds that the simple act of coming together in unity can make all the difference.

"Its brought the world together in the most darkest of times," Escalona said.

"I lost my daughter to COVID-19, and today is her birthday," said Alice City Mayor Cynthia Carrasco.

Carrasco will be front and center for the march this Saturday.

"We're doing this for our family, for everyone, anyone that's been affected by COVID-19. We're asking everyone to come, come and walk with us on Saturday," Carrasco said.

If residents would like to participate in the walk, it's happening this Saturday Aug. 6, with registration taking place at 9 a.m. There is no fee and is taking place at Anderson Park located on North Texas Blvd in Alice.

