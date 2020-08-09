COVID Numbers from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Kingsville

TEXAS, USA — At Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Texas A&M Kingsville, health leaders with both universities told us that overall, testing has been a successful and helpful process.
These are the numbers for the week of August 23 - August 29
- TAMU-CC reported 12 positive tests from all on-campus testing. 529 tests have been conducted.
- TAMU-K reported 24 positive test results. 596 tests have been conducted. Health leaders there say they're supplied with 800 tests per month by the university system.