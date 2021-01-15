COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know

From vaccine clinics to FAQ's, here is where you can find information on the COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 vaccine is arriving in the Coastal Bend and many of our viewers have had questions about how to get the shot, how safe it is, and even the side-effects.

So, we have put together a guide with everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend, starting with County Health District mega clinics.

City-County Health Department Mega Vaccine Clinics

As new doses arrive from the state to the Coastal Bend, the City-County Health District wants to distribute those as soon as possible. Right now, there is one scheduled mega clinic, and a possibility for one on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The next clinic is Saturday, Jan. 16 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Health officials hope to receive another 4,000 vaccine doses on Monday, Jan. 18. If so, they will hold another vaccine drive on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

You can keep up with the mega vaccine clinics on the city's website.

Private Providers and Drug Stores

You don't have to wait until the county health department receives vaccines. The State has an interactive map where you can find a vaccine provider near you. It is updated daily.

Vaccine Side Effects

Common vaccine side effects include pain at the injection site, swelling, fever, chills, tiredness, and headache, according to the CDC.

The CDC has a website that explains the common side effects, information on the second dose, and more helpful tips.

What's Next?

After your first dose, you will need a second dose of the same vaccine you received the first time, i.e. Pfizer or Moderna. The place where you receive the vaccine should give you a card that will show a date you need to return for the booster shot.

How protected will I be?

This depends on which company's vaccine you get, but both the Pfizer and Moderna shots have shown over 90% efficacy.

The CDC grades the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine as 95% effective with both doses. Moderna's vaccine comes in with a 94% efficacy rate.

A person who gets the shot will get the full protection benefits within a few weeks, the CDC said.

