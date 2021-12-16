'Science and faith': First person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nueces County reflects on past year

Thursday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations began in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday marked one year since COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Coastal Bend at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline.

So, how far have we come since?

In Texas, 70% of people five and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Nueces County, that number dips to 66% vaccinated with at least one dose.

The City-County Public Health District has administered over 187,000 vaccines total so far.

Thursday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations began in the Coastal Bend. One of the first people to receive the vaccine was Dr. Osbert Blow, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System.

"It was really highly politicized, there was a lot of concern around it," Blow said. "There was a tremendous amount that went into the decision to have this vaccine, especially being among the first of many who really had faith this would work, and at that time it was really based on science and faith."

Reflecting on the past year, Blow said he is proud of the decision he made to get the vaccine.

"I'm happy to say that a year later, I am really happy about the decision," Blow said.

Blow called the hospital associates that help with vaccines heroes, saying that they are also "walking the talk."

"Nearly 80% of our associates at Spohn have chosen to be fully vaccinated and I want to underline that, have chosen, we do not mandate that," Blow said.

Blow said that since that first day, the hospital has delivered over 125,000 vaccines to the community.

You can watch the interview in full in the above video.