Dr. Is In: Students should not be going to school with any COVID-19 symptoms, close contact

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cases of COVID-19 are surging after the holiday break, just as kids are going back to school.

Several school districts have opted to wait one more week before bringing students back to the classroom, but most are going ahead with their original start-back date, which was this week.

Dr. Salim Surani said it is normal for parents to feel a little wary with sending their kids back to school, especially with the new variant.

"This variant is very different, even if your immunized you can still get the breakthrough infection," Surani said.

A vaccine is the best way to protect kids from severe COVID-19 infection, Surani said. The booster shot will further help a child's protection level.

"The booster is getting approved for kids about 12 years of age, so you need to make sure they can get the booster and do their part," Surani said.

Wearing a mask is also very important to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, but not just any mask will do in this case.

"In this case, we know that the cloth mask does not protect good, so you need to wear a 3-ply mask or a disposable face mask," Surani said.

Social distancing is still a way to prevent infection as well. Parents should also be monitoring their children for any symptoms of COVID-19.

"If you are sick, that's the most important thing, if you are sick or have signs or symptoms which points toward COVID, you should not be going to the school, you should be at home," Surani said. "If anyone in your family has tested positive, then you should not being going to the school."

