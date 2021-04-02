'Don't Be Afraid': COVID-19 survivor encourages everyone to get vaccinated after losing her grandson to the virus

Rosie Tijerina lost her 27-year-old grandson, Jubal Ortiz, to COVID-19 last summer before contracting the virus herself.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many are anxious to get the COVID vaccine, others are still wondering whether it is right for them. That is prompting a COVID survivor to share a message that comes from her own loss.

When Rosie Tijerina lost her 27-year-old grandson, Jubal Ortiz, to COVID-19 last summer, she and her family were, understandably, devastated. In addition to the loss, there is the grief and heartbreak that comes with having to gather around computers via Zoom to say a final goodbye.

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be the end of Rosie’s association with the illness.

“After picking up his ashes, the following week, my son – his dad – started having symptoms. A little bit after that, I started having symptoms,” says Tijerina. “I started with chills, sore throat, runny nose. Four days later, I tested positive for COVID.”

Calling it a “horrible virus,” Rosie says the struggle to get out of bed is compounded by constant and lingering fatigue. No surprise, then, that as an Associate at CHRISTUS Spohn, she did not hesitate to get the shot when it was offered, and recently, received her second dose.

But the loss of her grandson and her own bout with the virus now has Rosie sharing a deeply personal message: Don’t be afraid of the vaccine. “I know I have a lot of family members and friends -- co-workers that are afraid to take it,” she says, “but I’m more afraid of getting COVID again and losing the battle to COVID.”

To those who are not planning to get vaccinated because of what they fear may come with it, Rosie offers some encouragement, saying, “Don’t be afraid because a person has had a side effect. Don’t let that affect you from saving your life.”

It is a message born out of tragedy and steeped in hope.

“So many families have lost fathers and mothers, grandparents and children,” Tijerina says. “We’ve lost too many people already to COVID.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.