Texas State Aquarium will test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19 weekly, CEO says

The TSA has also reduced its admission capacity to 50% due to the recent local surge in cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the Texas State Aquarium, CEO Tom Schmid tells 3News he is encouraging all employees to wear a mask.

The TSA has also set up on site COVID-19 testing for some of its employees.

Beginning this weekend, employees who are unvaccinated will have to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Schmid said he expects testing to be done on employees weekly. He added that employees who are fully vaccinated will not have to be tested or wear a mask.

Last week, the TSA announced it will be reducing admission capacity to 50% due to the recent local surge in cases. 

