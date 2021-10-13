95 percent of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County are in those who are unvaccinated

Since July 1, 20,048 people have tested positive for the virus in Nueces County. 18,963 of those were not vaccinated. 1,085 were fully vaccinated, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a glimmer of hope in the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Health officials from the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District said there has been a significant drop in COVID-19 infections in Nueces County. Officials believe vaccination efforts are paying off, though the area is still not where it needs to be to reach herd immunity.

Health officials said though Texas has one of the lowest vaccination rates, we are inching closer, but still far from the finish line.

"Numbers are ticking down, and that's something to be excited about," Luis Wilmot, Assistant Director at the City-County Health District, said.

Wilmot spoke in front of council members Tuesday to break down the numbers, which seem to be on a downward trend for October.

"Last week (we had) 500 cases, we do expect that to decrease this week," Wilmot said.

95 percent of those who have recently tested positive have been unvaccinated, officials said.

Since July 1, 20,048 people have tested positive for the virus in Nueces County. 18,963 of those people were not vaccinated. 1,085 were fully vaccinated, officials said.

Hospitalization rates are also on the decline but health officials said we are not out of the woods yet.

"I really just wish people would listen to public health, listen to the doctors that are telling you 'you should be vaccinated, and this is why its very safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and death'," Dr. Kim Onufrak said.

This week, the FDA will meet to discuss booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Later this month, the FDA will discuss Pfizer's request to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

"In the event this happens, we will stand ready to implement these boosters," Wilmot said.

