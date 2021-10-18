State health officials hold Walmart pop-up event to educate public on COVID-19 vaccines

The outdoor event will feature a family-friendly display, with activities such as an arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin, and prizes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) wants to make sure everyone has access to reliable COVID-19 information.

A COVID-19 outreach and education pop-up event will be held today at the Walmart parking lot at 1821 S Padre Island Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will encourage families and Texas 12 and older to get their vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and the community.

“COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Libby Averyt, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among all unvaccinated age groups, it’s more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional about your questions or concerns.”

For more information, visit covidvaccine.texas.gov.

Texas providers have administered nearly 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 16 million people. About 15 million Texans are now fully vaccinated, 62 percent of the eligible population. Vaccination rates by age group range from about 80 percent fully vaccinated for people 65 and older to 47 percent for people ages 12 to 17.

