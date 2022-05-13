Cowboys and Cowgirls of Rodeo CC visit patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital

Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen and Miss Rodeo Texas Bobbi Loran were joined by rodeo clowns and bull fighters as they handed out autographs.

Rodeo royalty showed up in style Friday morning to bring some smiles to pediatric patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"We try to extend our warm welcome to the community and visit schools, visit hospitals, try to give some cheer to the community especially after the hardships that we've all experienced these past couple of years," said Frederiksen.

It was all part of this weekend's fun with Rodeo Corpus Christi. The rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, and Clay Walker will also take the stage as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi's concert series.

