Cowboys preseason football to preempt Real Madrid soccer match on KIII

However, the soccer match will be shown from 2-4:30 p.m. on MeTV.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII's presentation of Dallas Cowboys preseason football will preempt ABC Sports' programming Saturday.

However, you can still watch the La Liga soccer match between Athletic and Real Madrid from 2-4:30 p.m. live on MeTV.

How to watch MeTV

Over the air on KIII channel 3.2

Astound channel 281

DirecTV channel 77 HD

Spectrum channel 1240.

Kickoff for the Cowboys game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is at 4 p.m. Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m.

