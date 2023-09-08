x
Cowboys preseason football to preempt Real Madrid soccer match on KIII

However, the soccer match will be shown from 2-4:30 p.m. on MeTV.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII's presentation of Dallas Cowboys preseason football will preempt ABC Sports' programming Saturday. 

However, you can still watch the La Liga soccer match between Athletic and Real Madrid from 2-4:30 p.m. live on MeTV.

How to watch MeTV

  • Over the air on KIII channel 3.2
  • Astound channel 281
  • DirecTV channel 77 HD
  • Spectrum channel 1240.

Kickoff for the Cowboys game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is at 4 p.m. Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m.

