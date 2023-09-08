Cowboys preseason football to preempt Real Madrid soccer match on KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII's presentation of Dallas Cowboys preseason football will preempt ABC Sports' programming Saturday.
However, you can still watch the La Liga soccer match between Athletic and Real Madrid from 2-4:30 p.m. live on MeTV.
How to watch MeTV
- Over the air on KIII channel 3.2
- Astound channel 281
- DirecTV channel 77 HD
- Spectrum channel 1240.
Kickoff for the Cowboys game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is at 4 p.m. Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m.
