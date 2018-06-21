Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is rising against cancer.

On Thursday 3News spoke with Prescott about teaming up with the Brystol Myers "Ready. Raise. Rise." awareness campaign.

Come in the fall Prescott will be completing passes down the field in hopes to win the Superbowl.

"This is our year," Prescott said,

Currently, Prescott is looking for a win in the fight against cancer.

Prescott's mother passed away from the disease back in 2013; he understands first hand the importance of finding a cure.

"It's something I felt obligated to do, in honor of my mother. she asked me to allow her to be my story, so that is what I try to do in every day of life," Prescott said.

Prescott teamed up with the Brystol Myers "Ready. Raise. Rise." awareness campaign, a call to educate people on advance cancer research called immuno-oncology.

According to the oncologist, Dr. Morganna Freeman biomarkers used in immune-oncology can pinpoint signs of abnormal molecules through blood, other bodily fluids or tissues.

Results can help provide more information about a person's cancer and help identify what therapies might work for them.

"These therapies can extend their life very meaningfully," Freeman said. "For months beyond what we would have expected with traditional chemotherapy."

The social media campaign challenges people to post a picture of themselves with a caption of how they harness the power to rise against cancer.

Money raised will go toward cancer research you can find more information here.

