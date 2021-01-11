Cowboys rallied around Cooper Rush as if he were Dak Prescott

With their MVP candidate quarterback on the sidelines, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t shy away from the challenge of competing with backup QB Cooper Rush.

DALLAS — Even though they took their time informing the rest of us, the Dallas Cowboys knew that they weren't going to have Dak Prescott against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

However, they weren't going to leave backup quarterback Cooper Rush twisting in the wind.

"When we got the news that 4 wasn’t playing, 10 was our quarterback, we all talked about it, the same we do for Dak, we do for him, and we’re going to get the ‘dub,'” receiver Cedrick Wilson said.

The effort was evident on Wilson's 73-yard touchdown catch. After splitting the safeties less than a minute into the third quarter, Wilson galloped an extra 50 yards while herding Vikings defensive backs to ensure that they couldn't collide with him until he reached the goal line.

Such tenacity is on display when Prescott is leading the offense, and it was still there even though the two-time Pro Bowler was on the sidelines in street clothes.

Rush may have made his first career start, but he has been around the Cowboys since 2017 when he arrived as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. Rush earned the backup spot behind Prescott and effectively played Kellen Moore – now the offensive coordinator – into retirement and into a career in coaching.

In 2020, the club let him escape to New York and be a part of the Giants' quarterback room, but Rush was back in Dallas by Week 8 as they worked through their quarterback problems with Prescott done for the year with a broken leg and Andy Dalton concussed.

Cooper Rush was signed to the #Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 31, 2020.



On Oct. 31, 2021, he led Dallas to a 6-1 start by earning victory in his first career start. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 1, 2021

Rush even had to battle second-year Ben DiNucci and former SMU star Garrett Gilbert throughout the preseason for the backup job in 2021.

Nevertheless, Rush prevailed and demonstrated to his teammates that he belonged.

"Coop’s been here a long time," right guard Zack Martin said after the 20-16 win. "He’s an extremely smart player. He can really throw the ball. Knows where the ball is supposed to go. I think everyone felt great about Coop going out there and running our offense."

Even though the offense did not play up to its lofty standards, Rush was magnificent, going 24-of-40 for 325 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and a 92.2 passer rating.

What helped Rush be successful was staying neutral.

"We preach every day, the neutral thinking," Wilson said, who caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. "He showed it the most throughout the whole game, how things weren’t going his way, but look how he finished."

Rush showed that he can be more than a caretaker for the offense as Prescott recovers from his calf strain. Dallas trailed 16-13 with 2:51 to go. With the game in his hands, Rush moved the offense 70 yards in seven plays to set up a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line with 55 seconds left to play.

Rather than settling for the field goal, Rush lofted up a pass for receiver Amari Cooper in the left corner of the end zone to complete the comeback and secure Dallas' sixth consecutive victory.

Dak Prescott chases down Cooper Rush and envelopes him in a bear hug, after a dramatic win in Minnesota, and Rush’s game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/hZAawd1EMD — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 1, 2021

"To see him play well, see him go out there and win a ballgame the way he did – game-winning drive – he put in the work and reaped the benefits," said running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"We rallied around him," Wilson said.

The Cowboys have options when it comes to quarterback. The victory train is still rolling, and the play under center isn't a detriment to the team's January aspirations.