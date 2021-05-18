Coyote spotted roaming south side neighborhood

Coyotes in the Texas are actually smaller than many people think – averaging only around 30 pounds, only about 1 ½ feet tall at the shoulder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coyote was caught on video roaming around a south side neighborhood late Monday night.

The video was taken in the area of Rodd Field Rd. near Yorktown Blvd.

Animal Care Services (ACS) for the City of Corpus Christi said the risk of wildlife attacking people is low.

Coyotes have been known to attack small pets, however.

Often, according to ACS, coyotes living in the Coastal Bend area are actually building dens in the sand dunes; coming out throughout the day to seek food.

