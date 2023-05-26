Destination unknown: Coyote takes JFK Causeway to Flour Bluff

It wasn't the usual Thursday morning traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Why did the coyote cross the bridge?

Well, we may never know, but while is isn't rare to see one of the animals in South Texas, it is not often you see one running beside highway traffic.

A video sent to us shows the coyote running across the JFK Causeway toward Flour Bluff early Thursday morning.

Destination? Unknown. We just hope the coyote made it safely.

