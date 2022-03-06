'Don't be fooled' | CPS Energy warns customers after some receive bogus calls

"Scammers are spoofing the numbers they're calling from and displaying CPS Energy telephone numbers. Customers are tricked into calling back bogus numbers."

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is warning its customers to beware of fraudulent calls. The electric utility company said it's been notified about bogus calls that appear to be coming from their numbers.

A post shared on Facebook from 11 a.m. on Sunday details the warning from CPS Energy:

"⚠️ Scam Alert! ⚠️ We've received reports that scammers are spoofing the numbers they're calling from and displaying CPS Energy telephone numbers. Customers are tricked into calling back bogus numbers that have recordings claiming to be CPS Energy. Don't be fooled."

CPS Energy offered these tips if you receive a call telling you to call a number to make a payment:

Hang up. Record the phone number the person is telling you to call back. Report the phone numbers to CPS Energy's Customer Service line at (210) 353-2222 for residential and (210) 353-3333 for commercial customers.

CPS Energy said customers should also keep in mind the following:

We will never call to demand payment and threaten same-day disconnection. We may call with a reminder that you have a past-due balance and are at risk for service disconnection.

We will never ask for your banking or credit card information.

The only way to make a payment by phone is for you to call our authorized payment numbers, (877) 257-1172 for residential and (855) 290-7615 for commercial. We will never call you from these payment numbers.

We will never transfer your call to a representative to take your payment.

We will never ask for you to make a payment with a gift card, money card or prepaid credit card.

ask for you to make a payment with a gift card, money card or prepaid credit card. We encourage you to use Manage My Account to view your bills, balance due, and much more.