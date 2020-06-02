CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two SUVs collided on the southside of Corpus Christi early this morning.

Investigators tell us a man in a black SUV traveling westbound on Saratoga tried to make a left turn onto Cimarron, while at the same time, a woman driving a white SUV was going eastbound on Saratoga.

The vehicles then crashed into each other at the intersection, according to officials.

A toddler and an infant were in the white SUV, and firefighters checked everyone's vitals on the scene and say no one was injured.

Police say since the white SUV had the right of way, and the driver of the black SUV received a citation for failing to yield.

