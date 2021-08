Troopers attempted to pull over the car Thursday afternoon for a violation when they sped off and crashed into an 18 wheeler.

ODEM, Texas — In San Patricio County, an attempted traffic stop south of Odem led to the arrest of several migrants.

Troopers attempted to pull over the car Thursday afternoon for a violation when they sped off and crashed into an 18 wheeler.

The 16-year old driver from Premont ran off along with his passengers as the car caught fire.