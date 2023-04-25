Crash involving multiple vehicles backs up Hwy. 358 eastbound commute

There is currently no information as to how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic accident bottlenecked traffic on Hwy. 358 near the Nile Drive exit Tuesday morning until about 8:35 a.m.

A car, a truck and an SUV were towed from the scene, but no other information has been made available, including the number of people involved or the extent of their injuries.

Several lanes were blocked off at around 8:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near the Habeeb Square shopping center, however, those lanes have since been opened.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will bring you updates as they're available.

Officers are working a traffic accident at HWY 358 EB at Nile. Please expect delays as there is Traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/WJRAGK8PfM — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) April 25, 2023

