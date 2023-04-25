Crash involving multiple vehicles backs up Hwy. 358 eastbound commute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic accident bottlenecked traffic on Hwy. 358 near the Nile Drive exit Tuesday morning until about 8:35 a.m.
A car, a truck and an SUV were towed from the scene, but no other information has been made available, including the number of people involved or the extent of their injuries.
Several lanes were blocked off at around 8:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near the Habeeb Square shopping center, however, those lanes have since been opened.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will bring you updates as they're available.
