Alcohol suspected to be a factor in crash that killed man near Aransas Pass

Three cars were involved in the crash, Aransas Pass police officials said.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — One man was killed and another was air lifted to a nearby hospital after a crash near Aransas Pass on Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of Highway 361. Emergency crews arrived to find one person had been thrown from a vehicle and another was trapped in a vehicle.

The jaws of life were used to rescue the person that was trapped but that person, identified as Ivan Siverand, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The person who was air lifted was last known to be in critical condition.

Three cars in all were involved, police said. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

