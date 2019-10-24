MATHIS, Texas — Two horses are dead, and a driver was injured Wednesday evening following a crash on State Highway 359 north of Mathis at County Road 798.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the crash happened as officers and searchers on horseback were looking in the area for a driver who fled from DPS following a traffic stop earlier in the evening.

The search involved the Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, and the San Patricio County Office and had been going on since 7 p.m. A search team of dogs and horses were also deployed.

Rivera tells 3News the driver of the Mustang struck two of the horses that were involved in the search. No riders or officers were hurt in the accident; however, the driver of the Ford Mustang was injured.

The investigation and search are currently ongoing.

