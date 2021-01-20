CCPD: Suspect steals cop car, drags officer before crashing into electric pole and fleeing on foot

The officer who was dragged was able to free himself. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cop car was stolen early this morning while the officer was responding to a call, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. That officer was dragged by the car while the suspect was trying to get away.

This all happened on the 1200 block of Agnes St. early this morning. Officials say the officer was stopped near a corner store. Someone in the store jumped into the cop car and took off, dragging the officer.

The officer who was dragged was able to let go. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect crashed into an electric pole and was able to run from the scene. The suspect has still not been caught.

Officers working a crash at 1200 Agnes with a power pole that was knocked down. Officers are redirecting traffic. Please use caution if you are in the area and if possible use another route. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) January 20, 2021

The AEP outage map showed fewer than 5 power outages in the area due to the pole being down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.