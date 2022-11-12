Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

Troopers said, the driver of a Ford F150 failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left causing him to hit a motorcycle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County.

Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.

The ford then hit a motorcycle that was going eastbound. The driver in the Yamaha was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver in the ford was taken to Bay Area hospital here in Corpus Christi. He told troopers that he had consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day.

