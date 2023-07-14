One dead after overnight crash in Flour Bluff

The jaws of life were used to rescue the driver of the truck, who was then rushed to an area hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after an overnight crash on S. Padre Island Dr. in Flour Bluff.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound access road of Highway 358 between Jonnell and Oberste.

The jaws of life were used to rescue the driver of the truck, who was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive, investigators on scene said.

This is developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!