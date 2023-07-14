One dead after overnight crash in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after an overnight crash on S. Padre Island Dr. in Flour Bluff.
The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound access road of Highway 358 between Jonnell and Oberste.
The jaws of life were used to rescue the driver of the truck, who was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive, investigators on scene said.
This is developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
