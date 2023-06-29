Crash on US Hwy. 77 sends elderly woman to hospital, briefly shuts down highway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two-vehicle crash that took place on US Hwy. 77 southbound near FM-1945 ended in a 79-year-old woman being flown to the hospital by HALO-Flight.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told 3NEWS that both cars were traveling southbound around 7 p.m. before they crashed.
Rivera said that US Hwy. 77 has reopened.
The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown.
