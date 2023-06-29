x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash on US Hwy. 77 sends elderly woman to hospital, briefly shuts down highway

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told 3NEWS that both cars were traveling southbound around 7 p.m. before they crashed.
Credit: San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two-vehicle crash that took place on US Hwy. 77 southbound near FM-1945 ended in a 79-year-old woman being flown to the hospital by HALO-Flight. 

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told 3NEWS that both cars were traveling southbound around 7 p.m. before they crashed. 

Rivera said that US Hwy. 77 has reopened.

The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Sea critters to watch for this 4th of July Weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out