Ayers St. exit on westbound Highway 358 reopened after morning crash

Ayers St. exit on westbound SPID has reopened after while emergency crews cleared the scene of an accident.
The accident happened just before 7 a.m. An SUV was seen against a concrete barrier on scene.
No other information is known at this time. Stay with 3News for updates.
The medical examiner was on scene, but there is still no information on the accident.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- May 25, 2021 is officially 'Joe Gazin Day' in Corpus Christi
- Alligator from Louisiana shows up on Padre Island National Seashore
- A look at the homeless tent city in downtown Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.