Crawfish for a cause event doubles in size

Those who showed up enjoyed endless amounts of crawfish, live music and lots of activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a huge turnout for the 2nd Crawfish for a Cause as 24 teams competed for best mudbugs in town.

The competition took place at Concrete Street Amphitheatre. Those who showed up enjoyed endless amounts of crawfish, live music and lots of activities.

While thousands gathered for a great time, they also helped The Salvation Army to continue to help others here in Corpus Christi.

"Look at it is like a fairytale for me. All this goes back to the Salvation Army so we can run the programs we do and as long as our programs run smoothly."

Event organizers said this event will continue until next year. Bigger and better with more activities for the kids.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!