Park rangers at the Padre Island National Seashore see a lot of marine life on the job. They recently featured a creature on their Facebook feed that made its way to shore from as far as 600-1,200 feet deep!

It's called a thick-tail batfish -- a somewhat flat and lumpy fish that uses its pectoral fins to crawl along the seafloor to feed on worms, small crustaceans and fish. The photo was provided to the Padre Island National Seashore by photographer Edie Bresler.

Photographer Edie Bresler provided the Padre Island National Seashore with photos he took of a thick-tailed batfish on the beach. Photo courtesy: Edie Bresler/Padre Island National Seashore.

According to park rangers, batfish live their lives in complete darkness.

"Need a weird wildlife internet rabbit hole? Try Googling mesopelagic or bathypelagic ocean life,'" their Facebook post said. "You just might find a batfish like Edie did!"

The Padre Island National Seashore posts lots of "creature features". You can check them out at their Facebook page.

