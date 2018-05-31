Corpus Christi police are warning residents on the southside of town to keep an eye on their credit card statements. A credit card skimming device was found at an area convenience store Wednesday.

The skimmer was found on an ATM inside the Stripes convenience store in the 6800 block of Everhart Road. A man using the ATM found the skimmer when he was trying to withdraw money. It reportedly came off after the man's card got stuck.

Corpus Christi police are reviewing security footage from the store. If you think you might have been a victim, contact them at 361-886-2600.

