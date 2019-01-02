CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A social media post about credit card skimmers found at a Mathis, Texas, gas station has been making its rounds, with many of those commenting on the post saying they have been victims.

Derika Sanchez posted about an incident she experience at a Valero gas station located on Highway 359 at Olivo Street in Mathis. She said she pumped gas there on Saturday and already has seen several unauthorized withdrawals from her account.

Some of Sanchez's family members were also victims in the crime, and they too saw withdrawals from their accounts of more than $300.

"I want it to stop. I worry about the elders. My grandma is illiterate and I know she's not able to check her own bank account, and she does use this station often," Sanchez said. "I want it to stop. I don't want anyone else to be targeted."

On Wednesday the store's district manager told Sanchez that the credit card machines have already been replaced before and that technicians were called out to look into the issue.

As of Thursday, all of the credit card readers at the gas station had been covered with tape. A note at the pumps advised customers to pay for gas inside.